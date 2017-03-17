16 March 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Portrait of the Artist As a Guilty Man - Zwelethu Mthethwa a Murderer, Court Rules

An almost four-year quest for justice for the family and supporters of 23-year-old Nokuphila Kumalo reached an end in the Western Cape High Court on Wednesday. Zwelethu Mthethwa, a success story of the local art world whose work hangs in some of the most prestigious galleries internationally, was found guilty of Kumalo's murder. By REBECCA DAVIS.

Zwelethu Mthethwa made so much money off his art that he could afford to live the high life, indulging his love for good food, alcohol and flashy cars. It was his choice of car, in fact, which would one day help a judge to conclude that the artist had beaten and stomped to death a 23-year-old sex worker in the early hours of April 14, 2013.

Mthethwa had chosen a car so distinctive that only one of its kind - a black Porsche - was ever sold in Cape Town. CCTV footage and tracker records showed the car parked in the area where Kumalo was killed, with the murderer leaving it to carry out his deadly attack.

It was left to Mthethwa's lawyers to claim that there was no evidence that it was the artist who was driving the car at the time of...

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

