17 March 2017

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: It's Business As Usual At Rosh Pinah Mine

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Ndama Nakashole

OPERATIONS at Rosh Pinah zinc mine are going ahead unabated following an agreement reached on Monday between global mining giant Glencore and Trevali mining corporation for Trevali to purchase Glencore's 80% stake in the mine.

In an email response yesterday, Glencore said it was business as usual at the mine, and that operations will continue unchanged.

Glencore's media officer, Charles Watenphul, told The Namibian yesterday that "the definitive agreement that was reached Monday in Canada is made to create the first pure play zinc investment vehicle in the market by affording external investors the opportunity to obtain zinc exposure through Trevali share listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange".

Asked whether the purchase agreement had been submitted for approval to the Namibian Competition Commission (NaCC) yet, Watenphul said: "The agreement is subject to customary approvals, including the Namibian Competition Commission, and is expected to close in July 2017".

However, NaCC spokesperson Dina Gowases told The Namibian on Wednesday that the transaction had not been officially lodged with them. She said for a transaction to be brought to the commission, it should meet certain merger thresholds.

Gowases said only if any of the combined values was more than N$30 million, and either the assets or the turnover of the transferred entity was more than N$15 million would the transaction qualify for NaCC assessment.

"Should the proposed transaction be notified to the commission, the commission will consider the merger notification in terms of section 47 of the Competition Act, and within the set time periods prescribed by the act," she said. The Rosh Pinah transaction is valued way above the NaCC's stipulated thresholds.

The Monday statement reads that the value of the transaction would be US$400 million (N$5,3 billion), of which US$244 million (N$3,2 billion) is to be paid in cash, with the remaining US$156 million (N$2,1 billion) to be paid by Trevali through the issuance of 175 million shares.

Trevali would also pay Glencore US$30 million (N$399 million) to clear an existing debt, Glencore said in the statement.

The purchase agreement also states that Trevali will buy Glencore's 90% interest in the Perkoa mine in Burkina Faso.

According to section 47 of the Competition Act, the NaCC could base its determination of a proposed merger on any criteria which are considered relevant to the circumstances of the proposed merger.

These circumstances include the extent to which the proposed merger would be likely to prevent or lessen competition, or restrict trade or the provision of any service, or to endanger the continuity of supplies or services.

Namibia

SADC Rallies MPs Against Gender Violence

The secretary general of the SADC parliamentary forum (SADC PF), Esau Chiviya, says the forum has begun mainstreaming… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.