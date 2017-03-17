17 March 2017

Democratic Alliance (Cape Town)

South Africa: Ntlemeza Ruling Should See Nhleko Removed

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release By Zakhele Mbhele MP

The DA welcomes Judge Peter Mabusa's ruling that Berning Ntlemeza's appointment as Head of the Hawks be set aside, as his appointment was unlawful.

The application brought before the North Gauteng High Court by Freedom Under Law and the Helen Suzman Foundation, relied on an earlier High Court ruling in which Ntlemeza was found to be dishonest and lacking in integrity.

The DA has long held that Ntlemeza was unfit to hold this position and that his appointment was irregular and unlawful. Furthermore we believe he should be removed on grounds of incompetence due to his role in the Hawks witch-hunt investigation against Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan.

The ruling today is a reflection on the Minister of Police, Nathi Nhleko's, failure to ensure a rational appointment process. The time has come for the President to fire Nhleko, as he is clearly incapable of carrying out the mandate of his office.

South Africans deserve to trust that the police services have competent leadership and are working to ensure our people feel and are safe. Until such time that the leadership of the police services are above reproach, South Africans cannot fully trust that.

The DA will continue to fight to ensure that those who are tasked with fighting corruption are fit-for-purpose.

Zakhele Mbhele MP

DA Shadow Minister of Police

South Africa

School Asks Pupils to Sign Non-Pregnancy Commitment Form

The department of education in Mpumalanga will be sending a support team to a school in the province where pupils have… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Democratic Alliance. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.