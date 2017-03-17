Botswana: Tigers Host Tafic This Weekend

Maun — Maun Tigers hosts the Francistown based Tafic Football Club which stands at the top of the Debswana First Division Northern league log this weekend at Maun Sports Complex.

Tafic has played 17 games with 37 points while the struggling Maun Tigers sits in position nine with 16 points.

Tafic supporters are expected to travel to the tourist town for the game.

Maun Tigers managed to beat Tafic in the first round of the league and the question is will this time the log leaders' revenge to increase their chances of being promoted to the elite BTC Premiership League.

In an interview, Maun Tigers FC secretary, Pontsho Molwane said preparations for the game are at an advanced stage adding that the boys had started training and assured their supporters a win.

He believed the boys would take advantage of home ground and sail through.

He admitted that Tafic is a strong team with quality players but stated that they are ready to take them on.

"We have assembled a strong squad which we believe would not disappoint as we managed to beat Tafic at their home ground. We would use the same approach," he added.

Molwane said of late his team has been performing badly adding that they lost points in the previous encounters.

He said they are left with five games which three will be played at home and two aways.

He is optimistic that they will survive relegation adding that they are aiming to settle at position six if not seven.

Out of the remaining encounters he said the only team that could give them hard time was Tafic.

The secretary expressed frustration that they will not be able to make a killing out of the gate takings as the use the same playing ground with Sankoyo Bush Bucks which would log horns with Orapa United FC same day.

He said they are not allowed to play for the BTC premiership teams which, means it would be difficult to send supporters out and charge them again.

However, he appealed to the Maun community to come in large numbers to rally behind their teams.

Meanwhile, weekend other fixtures are as follows: FC Satmos will battle it out with Chobe United; Ecco City Greens will take on Motlakase Dynamos while Great North Tigers will log horns with Morupule Wanderers. Kick off is at 1600hrs.

