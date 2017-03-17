Zimbabwe: Thieves Rob and Strip Prosecutor Naked

TWO notorious Masvingo robbers have been slapped with a four-year jail term each for robbing a prosecutor at knife-point and forcing him to walk home for 4km naked.

Kudzai Zibhowa, 41, and Tawanda Murumbi, 21, were sentenced on their guilty pleas to armed robbery when they appeared before Masvingo Magistrate Victor Mohamand.

They however, disputed the facts supporting the charges.

The duo told court that they did not strip prosecutor James Murambiza naked but stole his laptop cellphones and cash amounting to $123 after they found him busy having sex with an unknown woman on the rear seat of his vehicle.

Court heard that on March 8 this year at around 8pm Murambiza was driving his car along the old Great Zimbabwe Road towards the city centre when he stopped to relieve himself in a bushy area.

Prosecutor Fedelis Nyamukondiwa told the court that, when Murambiza returned to his car he felt two knives being pressed on his neck before being forced to drive along a dusty area where he was ordered to park his car in the bushy area.

Court heard that the robbers then assaulted Murambiza with clinched fists and took away his belongings before stripping him naked.

The robbers then tied Murambiza's hands with shoe laces. They disconnected the car battery, took away the car keys from the ignition pot and disappeared into the darkness.

A police report was made and Murumbi was arrested in Zvishavane the following morning while trying to sell the stolen items while Zibhowa was arrested two days later in Masvingo.