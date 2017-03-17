17 March 2017

The New Dawn (Monrovia)

Liberia: Govt Increases Gasoline Prices

Tagged:

Related Topics

Government has announced the increase in prices of gasoline and diesel fuel on the Liberian market, with new prices indicating that a gallon of gasoline has increased from US$3.16 to US$3.26 or its equivalent in Liberian dollar.

Instead of L$325.00 per gas gallon, the new price is now L$340.00; while the retail price for a gallon of diesel fuel has increased from L$320.00 to L$340.00 in Liberian Dollars or their equivalent in US Dollars, respectively.

The Liberia Petroleum Refining Company or LPRC and the Ministry of Commerce and Industry say the new prices issued in Liberian dollars were calculated using the Central Bank's approved exchange rate of $1USD to LRD$104.00.

The new petroleum price took effect as of Monday, 6 March, the government says, adding that the decision to increase the prices of gasoline and diesel fuel is a result of a shift in the perimeter that is frequently used to determine the prices of these products in the country.

According to a release, the Ministry of Commerce inspectorate will closely monitor the approved prices to avoid the hike in the prices of and fuel on the local market. The release also says the Ministry of Commerce will be closely monitoring the effectiveness of the price circular to ensure that importers do not undercut fellow competitors on the market.

Liberia

Cummings, Sulunteh Team-Up

Jeremiah Sulunteh, Liberia's former ambassador to the United States and Canada has joined the Alternative National… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.