Liberia: Body Parts Missing On Deceased Baby

A two - year - old boy named Andrew Harris has been found dead in Gbargona Town, Bong County Electoral District #4, with several parts of his body extracted.

The kid is reported to have gone missing on 3 March after his mother took him to a farm where she had gone to participate in a farming kue, farming cooperative here in which locals group themselves to work at one another's farms occasionally.

Little Harris is said to have left a kitchen on the farm where cooking for kue members was taking place and allegedly disappeared mysteriously.

The NewDawn Bong County correspondent says kue members became concerned about Little Harris's whereabouts at the time they were about to leave the farm.

Roughly eight days after the minor went missing, our correspondent says his body was found in the forest on 11 March around Gbargona Town, several miles away from the farm from whence he had disappeared.

His eyes and the skin on his face were all extracted, our correspondent adds. Police in Bong County have arrested 26 - year -old Garmai Tokpah in connection with the incidence.

Suspect Garmai Tokpah was the host of the kue and was at the kitchen cooking while kue members' children were in the kitchen playing.Police have already charged suspect Tokpah with negligent homicide for the death of little Andrew Harris.

Speaking to our Bong County correspondent about the incidence on Thursday, the Crime Services Division or CSD Commander of Bong County Kellenso Flomo said Garmai Tokpah was charged due to alleged less attention she gave children while at the kitchen.

Officer Flomo expressed doubt that the two - year - old boy could cover the distance that his remains had been found in, thus claiming major foul play.Commander Flomo also said suspect Tokpah is suspected over the Little Harris' death on grounds that she agreed that she was in charge of the children. But suspect Garmai Tokpah has said she knew nothing about the death of Harris.