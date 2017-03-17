Liberia: Senator Wants Code of Conduct Repealed

River Gee Senator Conmany Wesseh wants the controversial Code of Conduct for public officials repealed in order to save the country from unnecessary tensions, ahead of the October 10th Presidential and Representatives elections.

Speaking to this paper on Tuesday, 14 March at his Capitol Building office in Monrovia, Senator Wesseh stressed that the Code of Conduct is a good legal material, but the enforcement at this crucial time could create another noise that many Liberians do not anticipate.

According to him, those that may be affected by the law should consider how to proffer a repeal bill for speedily passage, ahead of the elections in order to allow them participate in the elections rather than crying foul.

Senator Wesseh noted that few years back, he raised the argument in one of the cabinet meetings with President Sirleaf, but not many gave attention to the argument.

He maintained that the best approach is to utilize the time, since the Liberian legislators are still in session then to wait until the document is signed into law by the President.

He cautions that that Code of Conduct should be handled with care and dedication to avoid political noise that may not be easily controlled.

The River Gee County lawmaker, who is seen as one of the resounding voices at the Liberian Senate, offers his services to fast track the passage. When questioned whether he could proffer the bill, he declined on grounds that those being affected should take the lead and many lawmakers both in the House of Representatives and the Liberian Senate will embrace the idea to achieve an amicable end.

He then called on political parties and leaders to respect the law, if they don't want it repealed, noting that it is bounding that national leaders respect the law to the full or help to change it, but criticizing it would not help the process.

Meanwhile, Senator Wesseh has expressed condolences to the Fahnbulleh and Brownell's for the loss of their mother and daughter, Madame Mary Brownell, at age 88.

He told this paper that the death of the former educator and civil right activist is a blow to the country and the young generation whom she impacted hugely during her life time.

He noted that Madam Brownell will be remembered for her countless services to the nation and humanity.

She reportedly died on Monday, 13 March at the John F. Kennedy Medical Hospital after a period of ailment. The late Mary Brownell is mother of Presidential Security Advisor, Dr. H. Boima Fahnbulleh and veteran Liberian musician Miata Fahnbulleh.