Liberian Diplomats Honor Ellen

Liberian ambassadors, embassy staffs and honorary consuls have honored President Ellen Johnson - Sirleaf at the Executive Pavilion in Monrovia, in recognition of her successful working relationship with

partners, her immense efforts to lift Liberia's image internationally and improving conditions in the country's Foreign Service.

A testimonial dinner in honor of President Sirleaf was attended Wednesday, 15 March by Liberian diplomats who had assembled in Monrovia for the past days attending a retreat, as well as Vice nPresident Amb. Joseph Nyumah Boakai and Ms Boakai. Justices of the Supreme Court of Liberia, River Gee County Senator Amb. Comany B. Wesseh and foreign diplomats accredited near Monrovia were in attendance.

Liberian envoys serving abroad have testified to the harsh conditions Liberian Missions faced prior to the first inauguration of President Sirleaf in 2006.

But they commended President Sirleaf for ensuring that all serving diplomats and staffs get improved salaries and their missions kept functional after assuming the presidency.

The Dean of Liberian Ambassadors Mr. Jarjar M. Kamara who is assigned to Sierra Leone had said on behalf of his colleagues that they were extremely proud of President Sirleaf for lifting their heads high.

Amb. Kamara said in the midst of inadequate resources and human capital, President Sirleaf has provided leadership and kept the diplomatic service active.

He concluded that Liberia's image has been restored in the international community, and it took no time for President Sirleaf to gain global eminence as demonstrated by her appointment to high posts including co-chair of HLP.

Liberia's Foreign Minister Mamda Marjon V. Kamara said the testimonial statement was the truth and nothing but the truth, saying "thank you immensely" to President Sirleaf for the support she gave the staff in foreign service.

Minister Kamara also thanked President Sirleaf for personal efforts made everywhere by stopping and meeting small or large group of Liberians abroad. She said President Sirleaf is continuing her effort to improve the Foreign Service, and not turning her back since her term is expiring.

Earlier, Amb. Charles Minor had said President Sirleaf has been extremely successful in working with Liberia's partners, praising her for delivering to her people.

Following the reading of the testimonials, President Sirleaf said it was easy when one is recognized by different people; but it was extraordinary when "you are recognized by your own people".

President Sirleaf said she was touched by the honoring program, as she particularly praised the ambassadors for organizing such a special program on their own without operational funds.

She however gave credit to the Liberian Ambassadors for performing under difficult circumstances, and further expressed government's expectation that they will continue to promote Liberia's relationship with the country to which each of them is assigned.

President Sirleaf pledged her government's commitment to continue to work within the remaining time to improve the structures and facilities of Liberian foreign services.

During the program, President Sirleaf was presented a symbol of a first Greek vessel that registered under the Liberian Flag by the Dean of the Honorary Consul. She was further presented flowers on behalf of Liberian diplomats and ambassadors in a show of gratitude for her immense contribution to the Foreign Service.By Winston W. Parley