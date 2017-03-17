South Africa: Gauteng Health Strengthens Relations With Suppliers

Pretoria — Gauteng Health MEC Gwen Ramokgopa says payment of suppliers, stabilising the finances of the department and strengthening the partnership with the business community are the department's top priorities.

According to a statement issued by the department, MEC Ramokgopa held a meeting with 80 suppliers at Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital on Thursday.

The department has committed to work closely with Treasury to begin to clear accruals with the aim to start paying service providers within 30 days.

The MEC informed the meeting that a new payment system of suppliers has been introduced and all invoices already captured on the system will be re-loaded for payment during the first two weeks of April.

"The department is currently working with 13 chartered accountants and this number will go up in the next financial year to double the output, dealing with accruals, and inefficiencies within the department," said MEC Ramokgopa.

At the end of the meeting, the department and suppliers agreed on the establishment of a forum, which will meet quarterly to ensure that targets and resolutions are met while strengthening the partnership.

The MEC said the department and business needed to work together to ensure that a reliable and uninterrupted quality service in a mutually beneficial relationship is provided.

"You are key partners for us to provide a befitting service that is self-respecting for South Africans."