THE Katima Mulilo Magistrate's Court yesterday denied bail to Klaus Kapundula (39), who stands accused of illegal possession of two elephant tusks.

Kapundula was arrested at a Katima Mulilo guest house on Tuesday night while in possession of the tusks.

His case was postponed to 26 April for further investigations and to apply for legal aid.

The value of the tusks is not known yet.

Kapundula, who appeared before magistrate Vincent Nzaca, was arrested during routine police operations.