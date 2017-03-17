Maun — President Lt Gen. Dr Sir Seretse Khama Ian Khama is expected to officiate at the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) National Women's Wing Congress slated for March 17 at Maun Senior Secondary School.

BDP North West regional chairperson, Mr Eagile Modisaemang explained in an interview that cabinet ministers, MPs and some party representatives from neighbouring countries were also expected to grace the occasion.

He said the main objective of the event was to elect the National Women's Wing committee which would be conducted on Saturday 18.

He also stated that the North West region had a candidate who would stand for the position of deputy treasurer, adding that the region was behind her.

Resolutions would also be made during the congress. Mr Modisaemang noted that preparations for the event were at an advanced.

The two day event would end on Sunday 19 after the election of the new committee.

Meanwhile, the last congress was held in 2015 at Lobatse where the Minister of Health and Wellness, Ms Dorcas Makgato was elected chairperson.

Source : BOPA