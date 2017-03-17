16 March 2017

Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)

Botswana: President Khama to Officiate At BDP Women's Congress

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Esther Mmolai

Maun — President Lt Gen. Dr Sir Seretse Khama Ian Khama is expected to officiate at the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) National Women's Wing Congress slated for March 17 at Maun Senior Secondary School.

BDP North West regional chairperson, Mr Eagile Modisaemang explained in an interview that cabinet ministers, MPs and some party representatives from neighbouring countries were also expected to grace the occasion.

He said the main objective of the event was to elect the National Women's Wing committee which would be conducted on Saturday 18.

He also stated that the North West region had a candidate who would stand for the position of deputy treasurer, adding that the region was behind her.

Resolutions would also be made during the congress. Mr Modisaemang noted that preparations for the event were at an advanced.

The two day event would end on Sunday 19 after the election of the new committee.

Meanwhile, the last congress was held in 2015 at Lobatse where the Minister of Health and Wellness, Ms Dorcas Makgato was elected chairperson.

Source : BOPA

Botswana

Standard Chartered Bank Tackles Childhood Blindness

Chief Health Officer, in the Ministry of Health and Wellness, Mr Setshwano Mokgweetsinyana says childhood blindness is a… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Botswana Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.