Zimbabwe: Woman Drowns While Taking a Selfie Near Flooded River

A 23-year-old Odzi woman drowned last week while taking a selfie near Nyatsime River in the company of her siblings.

The incident was confirmed by provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Tavhiringwa Kakohwa.

The ZRP officer said Philomena Mutasa of Nyamatsine Business Centre was swept away while taking photos of herself on the banks of a flooded Nyatsime River in Nyamajuro, under Chief Marange.

Philomena was in the company of siblings Ronald Mutasa, 24, and Miriam Mutasa, 20 when they went for a photo shoot at the river

The now-deceased reportedly stood on a rock and slipped into the river before drowning.

Siblings Miriam and Ronald unsuccessfully tried to rescue her.

"They rushed and reported the matter to Odzi Police Station and the Sub-aqua attended the scène. The Sub Aqua unit failed to locate the body after a thorough search in the river," said the police spokesperson.

Philomena body was found by a passerby a week later floating near Odzi footbridge, about 11km away from where she drowned.

Inspector Kakohwa urged members of the public not to dice with death by playing around flooded rivers.

"We urge members of the public not to play near water bodies and never to attempt to cross or swim flooded rivers as drowning cases are on the increase due to more rains which were received in the province," he said.