Namibia: Adjovi Wants Out of Court Kora Settlement

KORA All-Africa Music Awards founder Ernst Adjovi has proposed an out-of-court settlement over the N$23,5 million for which the Namibia Tourism Board (NTB) is suing him.

The tourism parastatal is suing Adjovi, his company Mundial Telecom SARL and Tonata Shiimi, after the three defendants failed to host the Kora All-Africa Music Awards in Namibia last year, even though they had already been paid to organise the event.

According to court documents, the opposing parties' lawyers informed High Court judge Herman Oosthuizen that they were engaged in settlement negotiations after Adjovi and Mundial Telecom provided the NTB with a proposal to settle the dispute.

To facilitate this process, the case against Adjovi and his co-accused was this week postponed to 24 April when another status hearing would take place before judge Oosthuizen.

In a document filed at the High Court, the lawyers representing the NTB and the defendants agreed that should the NTB not accept the proposed settlement, Adjovi and his company would have to respond to the claims against them by 3 April.

The NTB is suing Adjovi, Mundial Telecom and Shiimi in order to recover the N$23,5 million which the parastatal paid to Mundial Telecom between December 2015 and February 2016.

The money was meant to be spent on marketing and advertising material promoting Namibia as a tourism destination, which Adjovi's company was contracted to provide, as well as to ensure that such promotional material was used by African television stations broadcasting the Kora Awards.

However, the Kora Awards did not take place in Namibia in March last year, as initially planned, and the promotional materials were not delivered by Adjovi's company, while the company has failed to repay the money within 60 days after the Kora Awards no-show, the NTB claims.

According to an agreement concluded between the NTB and Adjovi, representing Mundial Telecom, in December 2015, the parastatal had been entitled to its money back within 60 days if the awards' ceremony did not take place in Namibia.

Adjovi has not set foot in the country since the Kora Awards' controversy broke early last year.

In a letter - dated 23 February 2016 - to the NTB's lawyers, Kangueehi & Kavendjii Incorporated, from a lawyer representing Adjovi's company, Mundial Telecom claimed that it had not received payment from the NTB yet, accusing the tourism parastatal of engaging in delaying tactics. This accusation was made even as documentation existed showing that the last of the funds were transferred to a Mundial Telecom account on 15 February 2016.

The Ivory Coast-based company went as far as saying that the swift code used to transfer the millions was wrong, despite proof that it was the code Mundial Telecom had provided. The swift code in fact appears as the bank identifier code for BMCE Bank of Madrid, Spain.

The lawyers' letter further indicated that Adjovi had on 19 February last year insisted on cancelling the awards ceremony. However, Adjovi and Shiimi, who acted as his Namibia country director, were promising publicly until 21 March 2016 that the event would take place as scheduled.