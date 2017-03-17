17 March 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Zuma Orders SIU to Probe Eastern Cape District Municipality

President Jacob Zuma has authorised the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to probe alleged maladministration in the Alfred Nzo district municipality in the Eastern Cape.

The Presidency said in a statement on Friday that the proclamation was made in terms of the SIU Act of 1996, and would allow for investigation of allegations including:Improper or unlawful conduct by councillors, officials, or employees of the municipality;Unlawful appropriation or expenditure of public money or property;Intentional or negligent loss of public money or damage to public property and;Procurement of goods, work, or services and payment for these in a manner that was not fair, competitive, transparent, or cost effective.

Presidency spokesperson Bongani Ngqulunga said the SIU brought the issue to Zuma's attention and asked to investigate. The SIU dealt with matters including serious government maladministration, he said.

Alfred Nzo is one of six district municipalities in the province.

