Gambia: Ex-Diplomats Urged to Return Passports

A press release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad said: "All persons in possession of Gambian diplomatic and service passports and who are no longer in the public office or entitled to such state privilege are to surrender the said passports to the Division of Protocol Services, MOFA headquarters, not later than 31 March 2017."

Former government officials who are no longer in the new government and are in possession of diplomatic or service passports are urged to return the passports immediately.

