16 March 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: News24 Wins Big At #Bookmarks2017

News24 won at least 10 awards at the annual Bookmark Awards on Thursday, including one for best online publisher in South Africa.

"It's well-deserved recognition for their hard work during a crazy news year that saw seismic shifts in South Africa's political landscape," editor-in-chief Adriaan Basson said.

"These awards confirm our mantra that a combination of excellent, probing journalism, great user experience and the smart use of data is a recipe for sustainable success. Long live digital journalism!"

News24 received two gold, six silver and a bronze award in the following categories:

Gold - Mobile publication, News24 election app

Gold - Publisher site, News24

Silver - Live event coverage, #FeesMustFall

Silver - Live event coverage, 2016 Elections

Silver - Online News Video, News24 Video

Silver - Publisher apps, Elections 2016

Silver - Publisher apps, News24 app

Silver - Mobile Publication, News24

Bronze - Feature on Hlaudi Motsoeneng

News24 news editor Ahmed Areff said it is wonderful to see the team's passion acknowledged.

"These awards represent the skills, hard work, dedication, long hours and actual blood of our News24 team," he said.

"We have devoted ourselves to not only journalism, but also giving a voice to the voiceless, and pursuing truth among all the falsehood."

The Bookmark Awards was launched nine years ago to recognise excellence in digital publishing.

Source: News24

South Africa

