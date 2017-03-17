Gambia: Inter-School Athletics Championship Finals Start Today

The 2017 annual national inter-school athletics championship will starts today, Friday, at the Independence Stadium in Bakau, starting 3pm.

The championship is being organized annually by The Gambia Secondary School Sports Association.

Briefing the press on the preparations ahead of the event, the Vice President of (GSSSA), Ismaila Ceesay said preparation was at an advanced stage, adding he is looking forward to a successful championship.

"Everything is in tact now. We need support from the general public to boost the sport because we are the only Association in The Gambia that is putting much concern into athleticism and it's developing it."

The chairman of the Secondary School Sports Association, Alieu Cham said a total of 102 schools are sending representatives of which, 39 Upper Basic Schools and 63 Senior Secondary schools.