17 March 2017

The Daily Observer (Banjul)

Gambia: Inter-School Athletics Championship Finals Start Today

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Binta Jammeh & Fatou Trawally

The 2017 annual national inter-school athletics championship will starts today, Friday, at the Independence Stadium in Bakau, starting 3pm.

The championship is being organized annually by The Gambia Secondary School Sports Association.

Briefing the press on the preparations ahead of the event, the Vice President of (GSSSA), Ismaila Ceesay said preparation was at an advanced stage, adding he is looking forward to a successful championship.

"Everything is in tact now. We need support from the general public to boost the sport because we are the only Association in The Gambia that is putting much concern into athleticism and it's developing it."

The chairman of the Secondary School Sports Association, Alieu Cham said a total of 102 schools are sending representatives of which, 39 Upper Basic Schools and 63 Senior Secondary schools.

Gambia

Reggae Artiste Bugle Releases Sophomore Album

Bugle, songwriter and recording artiste has released his sophomore album titled "Be Yourself." The album contains 15… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.