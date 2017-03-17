Gambia: 'Late Governor Jatta Trophy Seeks to Bring Banking Community Together'

The deputy governor of the Central Bank of The Gambia, Oumie Savage Samba, said the annually organized Late Governor Jatta Memorial Football tournament is meant to bring the banking fraternity together.

She was speaking in an interview with Observer Sports shortly after the opening game between Central Bank and Zenith Bank at the Serrekunda West Mini-stadium.

"Today I am happy because Central Bank have beaten the defendin champions Zenith Bank. The main reason of this tournament is to bring together the banking community together."

The tournament, according to her, would further the strengthened the already existing relationship among staff of the various banks in the

Momodou Sanyang, a staff of Central Bank and chairperson of the organizing committee said the tournament would raise the banking sector's profile, especially in football.

According to him, the tournament is strictly restricted to staff of the various banks.

Meanwhile games resume today, Friday at the SK West Mini-stadium with Standard Chartered Bank taking on Eco Bank at 5pm.

There are two games on Saturday as Trust Bank Limited takes on Skye Bank at 3pm and FIBank faces Central Bank at 5pm. On Sunday, Access Bank rub shoulders with FBN at 3pm, while Zenith Bank face BSIC at 5pm.