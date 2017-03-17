17 March 2017

The Daily Observer (Banjul)

Gambia: Colley to Meet Sawaneh in Europa League Playoffs

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Modou Lamin Beyai

Gambia internationals Omar Colley and Ibou Sawaneh's Belgian clubs KRC Genk and KSV Roeselare have learnt their opponents in the UEFA Europa League playoffs as they aim to secure a spot in the European campaign next season.

According to the Belgian League system, teams ranked 7th to 15th enter a playoff alongside three teams from the second division, to secure a spot in next season's Europa League.

Colley's Genk are going to play in Group B alongside AS Eupen, KV Kortrijk, Royal Excel Mouscron, Sporting Lokeren and Sawaneh's Roeselare.

The winners of Group A and B will both face each other to determine the playoff winner, with the winner facing the fourth or the fifth-placed team of the Champions League playoff for the Europa League ticket.

Roeselare finished 4th on the Belgian second division table with 20 points while Genk finished 8th in the Jupiler Pro League with 48 points.

Genk and Roeselare will open their playoffs campaign against Lokeren and Eupen respectively before they both face off in match day two on April 8.

Gambia

Reggae Artiste Bugle Releases Sophomore Album

Bugle, songwriter and recording artiste has released his sophomore album titled "Be Yourself." The album contains 15… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.