Gambia: Colley to Meet Sawaneh in Europa League Playoffs

Gambia internationals Omar Colley and Ibou Sawaneh's Belgian clubs KRC Genk and KSV Roeselare have learnt their opponents in the UEFA Europa League playoffs as they aim to secure a spot in the European campaign next season.

According to the Belgian League system, teams ranked 7th to 15th enter a playoff alongside three teams from the second division, to secure a spot in next season's Europa League.

Colley's Genk are going to play in Group B alongside AS Eupen, KV Kortrijk, Royal Excel Mouscron, Sporting Lokeren and Sawaneh's Roeselare.

The winners of Group A and B will both face each other to determine the playoff winner, with the winner facing the fourth or the fifth-placed team of the Champions League playoff for the Europa League ticket.

Roeselare finished 4th on the Belgian second division table with 20 points while Genk finished 8th in the Jupiler Pro League with 48 points.

Genk and Roeselare will open their playoffs campaign against Lokeren and Eupen respectively before they both face off in match day two on April 8.