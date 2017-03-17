17 March 2017

The Daily Observer (Banjul)

Gambia: Papa Gassama to Officiate CAF Champions League Clash

By Modou Lamin Beyai

Gambia and Africa's best referee Bakary Papa Gassama has been appointed by the competitions department at CAF to officiate Horoya AC's match with Espérance Sportive de Tunis in the 2nd leg of the final round qualifiers in the Champions League.

The match will take place at the 25, 000 capacity Stade du 28 September in Conakry on Sunday at 17:30GMT.

The continent's best, Papa, will be assisted by compatriots Ebrima Jallow and Abdul Aziz Bollel Jawo in the West African country.

Guinean club Horoya are looking to overturn a 3-1 deficit they conceded in Tunis last week through a Ferjani Sassi brace and a Fakhreddine Ben Youssef goal.

Horoya will meanwhile qualify to the play-off round of the CAF Confederations Cup should they fall short of their target.

Gambia

