South Africa: Missing Person Sought Durban Central

Durban Central police would like to make an appeal to the member of the community with regards to the missing person, Maropene Rupert Monyemangene (19) of Tlapeng La Nkwe Village Polokwane. He was last seen on 24 February 2017 at North Beach Lower Marine Parade.They came to visit as church group. He was last seen by his cousin wearing a navy blue short.
Anyone with the information of his whereabouts is urged to contact Constable Nkosi on 031 325 4284/072 621 8879 or our Crime Stop number on 08600 10111.