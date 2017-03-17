South Africa: Missing Person Sought Durban Central

The department of education in Mpumalanga will be sending a support team to a school in the province where pupils have… Read more »

Anyone with the information of his whereabouts is urged to contact Constable Nkosi on 031 325 4284/072 621 8879 or our Crime Stop number on 08600 10111.

Durban Central police would like to make an appeal to the member of the community with regards to the missing person, Maropene Rupert Monyemangene (19) of Tlapeng La Nkwe Village Polokwane. He was last seen on 24 February 2017 at North Beach Lower Marine Parade.They came to visit as church group. He was last seen by his cousin wearing a navy blue short.

Copyright © 2017 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.