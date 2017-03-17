South Africa: Fugitive Wanted for R500 Million Fraud

press release

Gauteng — Hawks' Serious Commercial Crime Investigation has launched a manhunt for a woman who is implicated in a fraud and corruption case involving former top racehorse owner and former Trudon IT Manager, Adriaan Van Vuuren who defrauded Telkom subsidiary Trudon of R500 million.

It is alleged that between 2007 and 2016, Van Vuuren fraudulently created invoices to pay a supplier for IT services required by Trudon on behalf of Telkom. Trudon transferred funds into Bites Bee Holding and The Corporate Choice's account owned by his accomplice, Sonja Joubert who also benefited from the alleged fraud.

Numerous articles published on media alleges that Joubert have fled to New Zealand.

Anyone with information regarding Joubert's whereabouts can contact the investigation officers, Warrant Officer Jonathan Makhado on 071 481 3603 and Lieutenant Colonel Mandla Mbatha on 082 781 3207.