South Africa: Government Welcomes Concourt Ruling On Payment of Social Grants

press release

Government welcomes the Constitutional Court's ruling that allows Cash Paymaster Services to continue paying social grants to eligible beneficiaries for another 12 months.

Minister in the Presidency, Jeff Radebe, expressed Government's appreciation to the apex court. He said: "The South African government cares for its people and today's ruling is indicative of a progressive democratic nation. Government accepts unconditionally the judgement and directives of the Constitutional Court."

Minister Radebe further added: "Beneficiaries can rest assured that social grants will be paid on 1 April 2017. As we approach Freedom Month, the combined efforts of the arms of government - the Judiciary, the Executive and Legislative, ensured that the needs of our people are addressed and their rights as enshrined in the Constitution are protected.

The Ministerial Task Team will study the judgement with a view of implementing the ruling, and together with the technical team will ensure the smooth transition of grant payments following the 12 month renewal period.

Government's social assistance programme remains an important safety net for millions of South Africans and all dedicated resources and expertise needed to ensure the smooth payment of social grants will be put in place.

