17 March 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Taraba Signs N2.2 Billion for State Radio Digitisation

By Magaji Isa

Jalingo — The Taraba State Government has signed N2.2 billion contract with Pinnacle Communications Nigeria Ltd for the digitization of the state-owned radio station run by the Taraba State Broadcasting Service (TSBS).

The state Commissioner of Information and Re-orientation Mr. Anthony Danburam signed the contract on behalf of the state government while Mr James Segun signed on behalf of Pinnacle Communications.

Speaking on the occasion, Danburam explained that the contract was in fulfillment of part of the Governor Darius Ishaku's campaign promises to beat the 2017 deadline for full digitization of all broadcast media organizations.

He said the contract included the supply and installation of complete state of the art digital radio studio and transmission equipment for AM and FM stations in Jalingo, and that Pinnacle Communications would also supply and install digital equipment and frequency modulated feeder for Bali, Gembu and Wukari booster stations.

In his remark, Mr. James Segun of the Pinnacle Communications assured that the company would deliver an excellent job within the next seven weeks as specified in the contract agreement.

