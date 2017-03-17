15 March 2017

Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Africa: HM the King, Pres. of Côte d'Ivoire Reiterate Will to See More United, Solidarity-Based Africa

Abidjan — HM King Mohammed VI and president of the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire Alassane Ouattara reiterated their will to see a more united and solidarity-based Africa.

In the final statement issued following the friendship and working visit paid by HM the King to the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire, the two leaders reiterated their will to see a more united and solidarity-based Africa, capable of fighting efficiently and victoriously against the new forms of criminality, namely terrorism, cybercrimes, sea piracy and drug trafficking, while urging the international community to join hands in order to eradicate these scourges for good.

Concerning conflicts in Africa, HM the King and president Ouattara called for sustainable and inclusive political solutions to crises facing the continent, said the statement.

In this regard, HM the King hailed the decisive role played by Alassane Ouattara to settle peacefully these conflicts as it was advocated by late president Félix Houphouet-Boigny.

At the end of his visit, HM the King voiced, to Alassane Ouattara, and the Ivorian government and people, his deep gratitude and sincere thanks for the warm and brotherly hospitality and welcome he and his delegation were given, said the statement.

HM the King invited the president of the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire to pay a friendship and working visit to Morocco, at a date to be set via diplomatic means, an invitation that was gladly accepted by Alassane Ouattara.

