17 March 2017

Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Morocco: Moroccan Sahara Region Plays Special Role in Kingdom's African Orientation (Royal Message)

Tagged:

Related Topics

Dakhla — The Moroccan Sahara region plays a special role in the Kingdom's African orientation, as a historic platform connecting Morocco to Africa, said HM King Mohammed VI.

"The Moroccan Sahara region, and Dakhla in particular, play a special role in this orientation, as a historic platform connecting Morocco to Africa" the Sovereign said in a message addressed to the participants in the 2017 edition of the Crans Montana Forum, which kicked off on Friday in Dakhla.

Accordingly, and as part of our Development Model for the Southern Provinces and the projects launched in the region, we have spared no effort to rehabilitate it and provide it with the necessary infrastructure and elected bodies, as well as social and cultural facilities, with a view to turning it into an integrated economic hub that will help promote communication and trade with African states," the Sovereign recalled.

HM the King underlined that the Crans Montana Forum has been convened for the third time in a row in Dakhla, "a city I particularly care about and I look forward to seeing it become a hub for meetings and provide a platform for communication between Morocco and Africa."

The Dakhla forum has become an important event in the calendar of major intellectual and cultural encounters, given the high caliber and status of the prominent figures from the fields of politics, economics, culture, the media and civil society who participate in it, and also because of the quality of the debates and the importance of the topics and challenges addressed, the Sovereign noted.

Moreover, HM the King went on, the forum has contributed to finding practical solutions to a number of issues, as many recommendations adopted here have been translated into tangible initiatives. The forum has become a space for debating ideas and exchanging expertise in various areas of interest to the African continent.

In this regard, the Sovereign commended the judicious choice of topics for this session, particularly those related to identifying the characteristics and features of "A New Africa for the 21st Century", since the continent has been given priority in the Kingdom's foreign policy.

Morocco

King of Morocco Congratulates President Buhari On Safe Return

King Mohammed VI of Morocco has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari on his successful return from a medical… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Maghreb Arabe Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.