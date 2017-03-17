17 March 2017

Liberia: 'You're a Do Something President'

By Jimmey C. Fahngon

The saying, give a man his flower while he's alive was on Wednesday night demonstrated my Liberian ambassadors around the world when they honored President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf.

At a testimonial dinner held at the Executive Pavilion, the ambassadors said President Johnson-Sirleaf has raised the bar and standard of Liberia's foreign missions around the world.

The ambassadors through their dean Ambassador Jangar N. Kamara said the president has transformed Liberia's foreign missions that have made them to be respected and highly recognized.

They said unlike in the past, their salaries and support to foreign missions are current.

"Madam President, you are not a do nothing president... you are a do something president... ," Ambassador Kamara said.

She said prior to president Johnson-Sirleaf's ascendancy, Liberia's foreign missions were faced with serious challenges and humiliation, but she added, "Today, you have lifted our heads up high... "

They praised the president for affording them the opportunity to serve Liberia abroad.

For his part, Liberia's ambassador to the United Nations Lewis Brown said "by your inspiring and moral leadership, you have put us back on the map of respectability... the kind of leadership that you have exhibited; there is a need to declare you as a national treasure."

He called on the legislature to see reason, void of politics and personal interest to enact a law declaring the president as a national legislature.

Other ambassadors heaped praises on the President for bringing proud to Liberia, through what they referred to as exemplary and extraordinary leadership.

In remarks, president Johnson-Sirleaf said she was overwhelmed and excited to be honored by people back home adding, "it is a special thing to be honored by her own people."

"I'm deeply touched by this extraordinary initiative and best warming event... you did this on your own... it is a memorable event for me... ," she stressed.

The President commended the ambassadors for performing their duty diligently despite difficulties they faced.

She admonished them to continue doing their job in a way that will bring more results to Liberia.

The president assured of her continuous support to Liberian missions around the world.

During the programs, several gifts including a chair that the president will use after leaving office were presented to her.

