17 March 2017

The NEWS (Monrovia)

Liberia: WFP, Partners Hold Organizational Dev. Training

Tagged:

Related Topics

The UN world Food Program (WFP) in collaboration with the Farmers' Assistance Program and Government of Liberia Wednesday began a three-day training session to strengthen the organizational and leadership capacities of targeted women farmer organizations in leadership, good governance practices and other associated elements.

The training is being held under the project known as "UN Joint Program on Accelerating Progress on Rural Women Economic Empowerment" (or JP RWEE project) which started in 2014 and seeks to support the economic, nutritional, and organizational capacity development of rural women.

The Buchanan workshop specifically aims at empowering women headed-farmer organizations and groups to be efficient and effective at organizational and group management and implementation techniques including financial management, application of by-laws and constitution, good governance practices, warehouse management, marketing, post-harvest handling and business Planning.

More than 40 women farmers and their heads from Margibi, Grand Bassa, and River Cess Counties are attending the training. The seminar is organized by World Food Program (WFP) in collaboration with a local food security NGO the Farmer Assistance Program (FAP) with support of the Government of Liberia through the Ministries of Agriculture and Gender Children/Social Protection.

Speaking at the start of the training, WFP's National Program Officer for Livelihoods Assets and Market Promotions, Mr. Lonnie Herring, emphasized the relevance of the training in addressing management gaps of women's groups.

"We all share similar views, share similar things and have many things in common and so it's good that we come together as a group from Rivercess, Margibi, and Grand Bassa Counties because strong leadership and governance are very important for the success of any group," he said.

The RWEE project is a Joint Country Programme implemented by UNWOMEN, FAO and WFP in collaboration with the Government of Liberia through the Ministries of Gender, Children and Social Protection and Agriculture. It seeks to ensure the empowerment of rural women to actively engage in the management and sustainability of their local economies.

Liberia

Cummings, Sulunteh Team-Up

Jeremiah Sulunteh, Liberia's former ambassador to the United States and Canada has joined the Alternative National… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The NEWS. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.