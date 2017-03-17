Liberia: Cummings, Sulunteh Team-Up

Jeremiah Sulunteh, Liberia's former ambassador to the United States and Canada has joined the Alternative National Congress (ANC) of Alexander B. Cummings.

Amb. Sulunteh, at a colorful ceremony held at the ANC headquarters on Thursday, promised to support Mr. Cummings'presidency.

Amb. Sulunteh said the leadership and dedication of Cummings to the people of Liberia has inspired him to join the party, adding that cohesion at the ANC has impressed him as well. Confidence, he said is his decision to become a member of the party, knowing that they are able and prepared to lead Liberia in the right direction.

"I have come to say, send me, and have come also for us to sail Liberia to the destination where our children can be proud of," Ambassador Sulunteh stressed.

Over 5,000 supporters of Sulunteh under the banner "Friend of Jeremiah Sulunteh" also joined the ANC, according to Othello Frank, head of Friend of Jeremiah Sulunteh.

Amb. Sulunteh told the ANC that his decision to join them will make his mother to 'turn' in her grave because he has made the right decision. Amb. Sulunteh told partisans of the party that winning the elections is not only about making statements but by their actions.

Liberians, he said were tired with politicians who were noted for 'talking' only but could do nothing for them, but instead was moving over to politicians who could make things happen. Sulunteh said the track record of Cummings has also convinced him to collaborate with him.

The ANC, he added as the vehicle without doubt can transform Liberia and the sky is the limit,

Former Amb. Sulunteh called on partisans of the party to get prepare, because they will have to go every part of Liberia to bring about the change Liberians have been yearning for. Party Chairman Orishall Gould welcomes Sulunteh to the party and said the ANC doesn't have all answers, but through dialogue they can do more.

Chairman Gould described Sulunteh as a new wine in new bottle coming to the party, stating that Sulunteh is a man of impeccable character, not in corruption, but instead a clean person.

For his party, ANC Political Leader said it is a great honor and privilege for ANC to have Sulunteh as a partisan. Mr. Cummings praised Sulunteh for his decision and said the Ambassador is an educator, scholar and a diplomat who ANC is proud to have as they work to transform Liberia.

Cummings assured Liberians that he will transform the country for everyone, because the people of Liberia deserves better, a better Liberia than today after 169 years of independence.

Mr. Cummings, a former Vice President of Coca Cola International said he is not concerned about the Code of Conduct, adding that his legal team will handle it.