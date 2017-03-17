17 March 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Magu - Senate's Confirmation Process Invalid - Serap

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Adelanwa Bamgboye

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has questioned the constitutional validity of the confirmation process leading to the rejection for the second time of Ibrahim Magu as Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

In a statement yesterday signed by SERAP executive director Adetokunbo Mumuni the organization said, "The rejection of Magu as chairman of EFCC by the Senate on the pretext of conflicting and inconsistent reports on him by the government of President Muhammadu Buhari is a slap in the face of Nigerians who are victims of grand corruption."

According to SERAP, "The Senate ought to have critically engaged with the two reports by the Department of State Services (DSS) and provided Magu with meaningful opportunity to be heard."

"Rather than working together to promote and enhance the independence, integrity and effectiveness of the EFCC, both the presidency and the Senate would seem to have failed to pursue this legitimate governmental purpose and international requirement, and implicitly, constitutional measure."

SERAP therefore urged President Buhari to demonstrate genuine political will to fight corruption by urgently resolving the contradictions and inconsistencies in his presentation of Magu for confirmation by the Senate.

Nigeria

Boko Haram Leader Shekau Appears in New Video

Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau, has appeared in a new video released on Friday, refuting recent attacks in Libya… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.