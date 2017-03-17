16 March 2017

New Zimbabwe (London)

Africa: Watch - We Destroyed the Dictator - Chiyangwa

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

RESOURCE: ZIFA and COSAFA President Phillip Chiyangwa Comments on Hayatou Ouster
By UK Bureau

ZIFA and COSAFA president Phillip Chiyangwa said Thursday that he is the happiest African on the continent after "destroying the emperor" of African football.

Issa Hayatou was voted out as president of the African soccer confederation on Thursday after 29 years in charge, ending his tenure as FIFA senior vice president.

Hayatou's 34-20 loss to Madagascan Ahmad in a vote by the Confederation of African Football's member countries delivered a seismic shakeup for soccer on the continent, which Hayatou had led since 1988.

Chiyangwa was Ahmad's campaign manager.

Although Ahmad gives African soccer a potential new start, he has been linked to the old FIFA regime.

Email correspondence between Ahmad and an aide to disgraced former FIFA presidential candidate Mohamed bin Hammam of Qatar was published by British newspaper The Sunday Times in 2014.

The emails from 2010 detail Ahmad reminding Bin Hammam that he promised money to help Ahmad's re-election campaign to lead the Madagascar federation. The Bin Hammam aide who Ahmad was emailing, Najeeb Chirakal, was banned for life by the FIFA ethics committee in January for involvement in unethical payments made to soccer officials.

Zimbabwe

Mugabe Off to Swaziland

President Mugabe leaves for Ezulwini, Swaziland, today to attend an Extraordinary Summit of SADC Heads of State and… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.