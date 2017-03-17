ZIFA and COSAFA president Phillip Chiyangwa said Thursday that he is the happiest African on the continent after "destroying the emperor" of African football.

Issa Hayatou was voted out as president of the African soccer confederation on Thursday after 29 years in charge, ending his tenure as FIFA senior vice president.

Hayatou's 34-20 loss to Madagascan Ahmad in a vote by the Confederation of African Football's member countries delivered a seismic shakeup for soccer on the continent, which Hayatou had led since 1988.

Chiyangwa was Ahmad's campaign manager.

Although Ahmad gives African soccer a potential new start, he has been linked to the old FIFA regime.

Email correspondence between Ahmad and an aide to disgraced former FIFA presidential candidate Mohamed bin Hammam of Qatar was published by British newspaper The Sunday Times in 2014.

The emails from 2010 detail Ahmad reminding Bin Hammam that he promised money to help Ahmad's re-election campaign to lead the Madagascar federation. The Bin Hammam aide who Ahmad was emailing, Najeeb Chirakal, was banned for life by the FIFA ethics committee in January for involvement in unethical payments made to soccer officials.