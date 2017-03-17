17 March 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Kogi Introduces Property Tax, Exempts Religious Bodies

By Itodo Daniel Sule

Lokoja — The Kogi state government yesterday said it had commenced the processes of introducing the property and Land Use Charge in the state to further boost the revenues accruing to it.

It however said the poor and vulnerable would not be affected by the development as any house valued below N1 million would not pay the tax.

The director of legal services, Kogi state internal revenue service, Isah Jamr, said this in Lokoja, the state capital at a one day sensitisation seminar organised in conjunction with David Gold and Company for administrators of local government on property tax.

The chairman of KSIRS, Alhaji Yakubu Oseni, said the state had been stagnant in terms of internally generated revenue because previous leaders had no political will to identify available potentials and put to proper usage.

