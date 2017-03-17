Nigeria: Ortom Declares 7-Day Fasting Over Attacks

Makurdi — Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State yesterday declared seven days of prayer and fasting for God to intervene in the attacks on rural communities in the state.

Ortom who made the announcement through his Supervising Commissioner in the Ministry of Information and Orientation, Barrister John Otokpa Onoja, said that the prayer and fasting would begin today and end on Thursday, 23rd March, 2017 between 6am and 6pm daily.

He explained that the resolution was adopted during the state executive meeting as an initiative to pray for peace in the land and seek divine wisdom in handling the crisis between herders and farmers in the state.