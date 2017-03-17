17 March 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Hajj - Nahcon Seals 13 Illegal Operators

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Abbas Jimoh

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) said it will close down 13 illegal tour operators in Kano State after a Federal High Court sitting in Kano granted the order.

The court order was sequel to the motion exparte application filed on the 27th February 2017, by the Commission against the companies for operating Hajj and Umrah business without valid operation license.

A statement by NAHCON spokesman, Mousa Ubandawaki yesterday said the commission's Kano zonal office has begun the implementation of the court's order.

He listed Mush, Billiyu, IBH, FARDIQ, Mungadi and Taiseer, Al-Manar, Aslam, Sundown, Dayim, Al-furqan, Almukhtar, Meku and MPC travel and tour companies as those sealed by the commission.

Nigeria

Boko Haram Leader Shekau Appears in New Video

Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau, has appeared in a new video released on Friday, refuting recent attacks in Libya… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.