Nigeria: Hajj - Nahcon Seals 13 Illegal Operators

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) said it will close down 13 illegal tour operators in Kano State after a Federal High Court sitting in Kano granted the order.

The court order was sequel to the motion exparte application filed on the 27th February 2017, by the Commission against the companies for operating Hajj and Umrah business without valid operation license.

A statement by NAHCON spokesman, Mousa Ubandawaki yesterday said the commission's Kano zonal office has begun the implementation of the court's order.

He listed Mush, Billiyu, IBH, FARDIQ, Mungadi and Taiseer, Al-Manar, Aslam, Sundown, Dayim, Al-furqan, Almukhtar, Meku and MPC travel and tour companies as those sealed by the commission.