17 March 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: JAMB - Candidates Awaiting Results Can Write UTME

By Misbahu Bashir

Contrary to its earlier statement, the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) yesterday said candidates waiting for O' level examination results can write the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and seek admission into higher institutions.

But candidates must present their results to the board before the commencement of admission exercise.

The board's head of media and information unit, Dr. Fabian Benjamin made the clarification at a media briefing in Abuja.

He said the admission exercise will start in August and admission seekers that haven't got O' level requirements could present their results before then.

"All candidates should upload their results on our websites. By August, any candidates that did not upload his result will not have admission," he said.

