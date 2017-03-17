Nigeria: Task Force On Land Grabbers Receives 1,200 Petitions in 9 Months

Lagos — The Lagos State Task Force on land grabbers yesterday disclosed it has received 1,200 petitions on cases of land theft from members of the public.

Lagos State Governor Akinwunmi Ambode had in June 2016 inaugurated the task force, headed by the state's Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Adeniji Kazeem, following the nefarious activities of the land grabbers, popularly known as Omo Onile.

The Attorney-General disclosed the figure at the commissioning of a new office for the task force, saying 250 cases had been resolved through various means, including physical enforcement, mediation and reconciliation.

He said the task force was prosecuting many cases of land theft.

Kazeem said people who were supposed to protect the lives and property often collaborate with the land grabbers to oppress the people.

The commissioner said Gov. Ambode, had in August 2016, signed the Properties Protection Bill into law, and reiterated the government's commitment to the success of the law.