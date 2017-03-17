17 March 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Task Force On Land Grabbers Receives 1,200 Petitions in 9 Months

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Yahaya Ibrahim

Lagos — The Lagos State Task Force on land grabbers yesterday disclosed it has received 1,200 petitions on cases of land theft from members of the public.

Lagos State Governor Akinwunmi Ambode had in June 2016 inaugurated the task force, headed by the state's Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Adeniji Kazeem, following the nefarious activities of the land grabbers, popularly known as Omo Onile.

The Attorney-General disclosed the figure at the commissioning of a new office for the task force, saying 250 cases had been resolved through various means, including physical enforcement, mediation and reconciliation.

He said the task force was prosecuting many cases of land theft.

Kazeem said people who were supposed to protect the lives and property often collaborate with the land grabbers to oppress the people.

The commissioner said Gov. Ambode, had in August 2016, signed the Properties Protection Bill into law, and reiterated the government's commitment to the success of the law.

Nigeria

Boko Haram Leader Shekau Appears in New Video

Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau, has appeared in a new video released on Friday, refuting recent attacks in Libya… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.