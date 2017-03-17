South Africa's Raven Klaasen and his American doubles partner, Rajeev Ram, have reached the final of the Indian Wells Masters tennis event in California, America.

Klaasen and Ram, the 6th seeds, defeated Gilles Muller from Luxembourg and his American partner Sam Querrey 6-2, 6-4 in their semi-final clash on Friday.

In the final, Klaasen and Ram will face the winners of the semi-final match between the fourth seeded pairing of Jamie Murray (Britain) and Bruno Soares (Brazil) and eighth seeds Lukasz Kubot (Poland) and Marcelo Melo (Brazil).

Earlier in the week, Klaasen and Ram impressed with wins over the Serbian duo of Novak Djokovic - a 12-time major winner in singles - and Viktor Troicki, as well as 14-time major winner Rafael Nadal and Australia's Bernard Tomic.

Source: Sport24