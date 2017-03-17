17 March 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: New ANC PE Leader Lungisa Ordered to Step Down

Tagged:

Related Topics

Newly-elected Nelson Mandela Bay African National Congress chairperson Andile Lungisa has been ordered to step down from his new position, as he already holds a higher office in the party.

ANC Eastern Cape secretary Oscar Mabuyane on Friday said they have received written instructions from the party's national executive committee that Lungisa must step down.

"We are in the process of ensuring that this is complied with. It should not be a matter for any discussion. It was unfortunate and indeed regrettable that this matter was subjected to a conference discussion," he told News24.

"We should have just observed it, and we hope this stops dragging the ANC into negative publicity."

Mabuyane said Lungisa's position on the party's provincial council was higher than the regional Nelson Mandela Bay chairpersonship, and the ANC's constitution does not allow for a member to hold two positions of different rank.

He said this won't affect any other regional positions in the newly constituted Nelson Mandela Bay leadership.

Lungisa was elected along with 23 others to the party's regional leadership on Sunday.

The province will constitute a new regional council to elect a new chairperson in due course, Mabuyane added.

Source: News24

South Africa

School Asks Pupils to Sign Non-Pregnancy Commitment Form

The department of education in Mpumalanga will be sending a support team to a school in the province where pupils have… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.