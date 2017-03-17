South Africa: New ANC PE Leader Lungisa Ordered to Step Down

Newly-elected Nelson Mandela Bay African National Congress chairperson Andile Lungisa has been ordered to step down from his new position, as he already holds a higher office in the party.

ANC Eastern Cape secretary Oscar Mabuyane on Friday said they have received written instructions from the party's national executive committee that Lungisa must step down.

"We are in the process of ensuring that this is complied with. It should not be a matter for any discussion. It was unfortunate and indeed regrettable that this matter was subjected to a conference discussion," he told News24.

"We should have just observed it, and we hope this stops dragging the ANC into negative publicity."

Mabuyane said Lungisa's position on the party's provincial council was higher than the regional Nelson Mandela Bay chairpersonship, and the ANC's constitution does not allow for a member to hold two positions of different rank.

He said this won't affect any other regional positions in the newly constituted Nelson Mandela Bay leadership.

Lungisa was elected along with 23 others to the party's regional leadership on Sunday.

The province will constitute a new regional council to elect a new chairperson in due course, Mabuyane added.

Source: News24