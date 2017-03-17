LOCAL professional golfer Steven Ferreira will miss today's Parirenyatwa Group of Hospital Pro-Am golf tournament at Royal Harare.

Ferreira and Tongoona Charamba left the country for Kenya where they will take part in the Kenya Open.

The duo was invited for the Kenya Open, which falls under the Challenge Tour and is also a European Tour co-sanctioned event.

Zimbabwe Professional Golfers Association president Garry Thompson said the event will be good for professionals who have not had a proper tournament this year.

"We are expecting at least 30 professionals for the tournament which will be sponsored by Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals.

"The tournament has come at a right time as we are preparing for the Zimbabwe Open.

"Profesionals have not been getting game time but with Parirenyatwa coming on board we are happy.

"We expect tough competition and players have since confirmed their availability for the tournament which will be played over one round.

"We hope Royal Harare will be friendly after the rains and we will have good scores," said Thompson.

The event will see one professional playing against three amateurs.