Madagascan Ahmad Ahmad elected as next CAF President yesterday replacing the long-serving Issa Hayatou at the 39th General Assembly of the confederation.

Out of the 54 members vote, Ahmed Ahmed secured 34 while the outgoing president received 11.

Awards of Golden Order of Merit were given to eight personalities who promoted African football. Genene Mekuria and Abinet Gebremeskel are among the awardees.

In his opening remark during the 39th CAF ordinary session yesterday, President Dr. Mulatu Teshome said his country is very glad to host the assembly.

Ethiopia is working hard to be African football hub emphasizing that nation is building over 10 worldcass stadiums, he added.

Though Ethiopia is one of CAF founding members, it has not got the opportunity to host the Championship of African Cup for over three decades.