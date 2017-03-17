Ethiopia: Enterprise Donates 1.1 Million Birr for School Feeding Program

The Ethiopian Shipping and Logistics Services Enterprise (ESLSE) donated 1.1 million Birr to Ye Enat Weg Charitable Association for the execution of school feeding program.

During a ceremony organized in connection with the donation Wednesday, Patron of Ye Enat Weg Charitable Association First Lady Roman Tesfaye emphasized that the contribution of various private and public organizations is fundamental to sustain ongoing school feeding scheme. Such support is vital to enrich physical and the physiological make-up of the future generation, she added

The first lady called on other public and private organizations, as per of their corporate social responsibility, to follow the footsteps of the enterprise.

Enterprise Acting CEO Mesfin Tefera for his part said that the enterprise will continue fulfilling its social responsibility. The support will benefit 450 students, he added.

Ye Enat Weg Charitable Association Manager Debrework Leulseged also said currently the school feeding program is underway in 207 primary schools benefiting 20,135 students. The program has so far created jobs for over 846 mothers, she added.