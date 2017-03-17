17 March 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: School Asks Pupils to Sign Non-Pregnancy Commitment Form

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Lisa Baird/Pixabay
(file photo).

The department of education in Mpumalanga will be sending a support team to a school in the province where pupils have been asked to sign a document committing them to not falling pregnant.

The document, drafted by the DM Motsaosele Secondary School, asks pupils to put their names on an agreement to "commit that I will not get pregnant during the 2017 academic year".

Education department spokesperson Jasper Zwane said on Friday that the school had supplied a report on the document.

"According to the report received from the school in question, they were trying to be proactive to address this and were not intending to [violate] the progressive laws of the country."

The department was sending a support team to ensure a sanctioned pregnancy prevention programme for teens was properly implemented.

Zwane said a survey conducted by the department found that in the first term of 2016 there were 1 361 pregnant pupils in Mpumalanga schools, compared to 1 496 in 2015.

"While there is recorded reduction in numbers, these figures are disturbing especially when you discover in some areas 14 year-old girls fall pregnant thereby becoming mothers when they should be enjoying their youth."

Zwane said the department was "very serious" about teenage pregnancy.

He said the department encouraged schools to implement measures to curb teen pregnancy, but said these needed to be within the confines of the law.

"Our learners need to focus on their studies, empower themselves to be responsible citizens and everything possible must be done working side by side with different role players to achieve this."

Source: News24

South Africa

I Will Not Vote ANC Anymore - Mandela's Eldest Granddaughter

Former president Nelson Mandela's eldest granddaughter Ndileka says she will not vote for the African National Congress… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.