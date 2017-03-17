17 March 2017

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Nation United in Benevolence

By Mengisteab Teshome

Public and private organizations as well as people from every walks of life joined hands to support victims on the aftermath of the recent waste disposal landslide which took the lives of over hundred citizens while injuring others.

Accordingly, saddened by the incident, the Ethiopian Strategic Food Reserve Agency supplied food and non-food items to the victims yesterday.

Delivering the items to Kolfe-Keraniyo Sub-city Administration, Agency Public Relations Coordination Office Head Tesfaye Alemnew said the donation worth 400,000 Birr would be distributed to peoples taking shelter at two youth centers in the sub-city.

Meanwhile, expressing their condolences, Mohammed Hussein Al Amoudi and his family contributed 40 million Birr. Also, Ormoia State and Ethiopian Evangelical Church provided supports of five million Birr and 150,000 Birr respectively.

