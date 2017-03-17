Africa: Minister Hussen to Make Announcement On Humanitarian Assistance in Response to Ongoing Food Crises

Ottawa, Canada — On behalf of the Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of International Development and La Francophonie, the Honourable Ahmed D. Hussen, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, will make an announcement about humanitarian assistance funding in response to the ongoing food crises in Nigeria, Somalia, South Sudan and Yemen.
Event: Announcement and media availability
Date: Friday, March 17, 2017
Time: 3:15 p.m. ET
Location: Keele Street Community Hub, 1652 Keele Street, Toronto, Ontario
SOURCE Foreign Affairs and International Trade Canada