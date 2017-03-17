Mauritius Hosting the Inaugural African Economic Platform

press release

Mauritius is hosting the Inaugural African Economic Platform (AEP) from 20 - 22 March, 2017 at Westin Turtle Bay Hotel, Balaclava. The Prime Minister, Mr Pravind Jugnauth will be present at the opening ceremony together with a number of African Heads of States and governments.

The AEP will institutionalise a new annual platform for African leaders and create an avenue for dialogue amongst a range of sectors, including the African political leadership, business leaders in the private sector, universities and intellectuals.

The AEP is an initiative driven by Africans to provide the policy space for Africans across sectors, to set their own agenda and explore realistic continental and global opportunities and options for implementing this agenda. It will operate within the framework of the implementation of the African Union (AU) Agenda 2063 and other progressive decisions and programs designed to promote African integration and development. Each forum will set measurable short to medium term milestones and establish a clear road map for achieving them.

The forum will also act as a lobby and advocacy platform to influence the agenda of the AU summit and other world summits for the fast tracking of African integration and development.

A number of plenary sessions will be held during the three-day conference and the President of the Republic, Dr. Ameenah Gurib-Fakim, will be the moderator for plenary panel 4 which will discuss about how to empower the youth for employment, innovation and entrepreneurship.

The objectives of the Platform are to undertake constructive multi stakeholder dialogues around common themes for Africa, led by Africans and to influence continental policy by engaging directly with African leaders on matters of mutual interest and establish multi-country multi-sector priorities and plans for common action with clear mechanisms for follow up.

It will also provide an opportunity for stakeholders to work with African leaders to remove policy obstacles for doing business in Africa, increasing the investment attractiveness of the continent, the implementation of strategies for economic diversification and industrialisation, and domestic and other resource mobilisation.