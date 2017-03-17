Namibia: Poultry Industry Dealt With Yet Another Blow

The Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Forestry has suspended the importation and in-transit movement of live poultry and products due to the outbreaks of the Avian Influenza.

In a statement issue by the ministry this week, since the incubation period of the disease is 21 days as set by the World Organization for Animal Health (OIE), the suspension takes effect 42 days.

According to the ministry all previously issued import and in-transit permits have been cancelled and are being recalled and the import and in-transit suspension of poultry and poultry products will automatically apply to any country that will report an outbreak of the virus in poultry.

Some of the affected countries include; France, Germany, Hungary, Netherlands, Poland, Sweden, Ukraine, Russia, Denmark, UK, Italy, Greece, India, Nigeria and the US.

Meanwhile, the ministry has urged importers to contact the Veterinary Permits Office for further information on the countries currently affected by highly pathogenic avian influenza.

Last year the poultry industry suffered a set back as movement and trading of live birds in the country was banned following an outbreak of the New Castle. The agriculture ministry confirmed that the contagious bird disease that is transmissible to humans, had been spread in three regions, Oshana, Ohangwena and Oshikoto.