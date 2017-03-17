Cameroon: Tour of Cameroon - Uwizeyimana Finishes Second As Belgian Rutger Wins Stage Six

Rwandan Bonaventure Uwizeyimana yet again put on a spectacular solo performance to finish second in stage 6 (Douala - Kribi) of the ongoing Tour of Cameroon on Thursday. On Wednesday, he finished fourth in stage five.

The 24-year old former Dimension Data for Qhubeka rider crossed the finish line in a sprint photo finish with Belgian Roelandts Rutger riding for Naturablue Cycling Team. Uwizeyimana was Team Rwanda's only rider in the top ten

The duo finished with same time, covering the 157 kilometre stage, (the longest route of the eight-day event) in 4 hours, 4 minutes and 13 seconds. They beat Moroccan Mraouni Salaheddine (winner of stage 4, Limbe-Kumba) by seven seconds.

Jean-Claude Uwizeye finished in the 11th place, 10 seconds behind the stage winner, clocking 04h04'23'.

This year's edition has proving to be a very disappointing one for Team Rwanda that over the previous years has won several stages, which remains a target, with two more stages left.

After the six stages, the riders have now covered a total distance of 686 kilometers at an average speed of 39.609km/h.

German Holler Nikodemus of Team Bike Aid continues to lead in general classification, having used a total time of 17 hours, 18 minutes and 59 seconds.

Today is rest day before the competition heads into its final two stages slated for Saturday and Sunday.

Thursday

Stage 6: Douala - Kribi (157km)

1. Roelandts Rutger- Naturablue Cycling Team (Bel) 04h04'13'

2. Bonaventure Uwizeyimana - Rwanda 04h04'13'

3. Lahssaini Mouhssine - Morocco 04h04'20'

4. Kwiatkowski Grzegorz Jan- Club De La Defense (Fra) 04h04'23'

5. Tella Artuce Jodèle - Cameroon 04h04'23'

6. Sanogo Abou - Cote D'Ivoire 04h04'23'

7. Teshome Hagos Meron- Bike Aid (Ger) 04h04'23'

8. Mraouni Salaheddine - Morocco 04h04'23'

9. Richet Noel - Club De La Defense (Fra) 04h04'23'

10. Saber Lahcen - Morocco 04h04'23'

Other Rwandans

11. Jean-Claude Uwizeye 04h04'23'

19. Jean-Paul René Ukiniwabo 04h04'23'

30. Jean-Bosco Nsengimana 04h04'23'

44. Ephrem Tuyishimire 04h04'23'

46. Valens Ndayisenga 04h04'32'

General classification

1. Holler Nikodemus- Bike Aid (Ger) 17h18'59'

2. Mraouni Salaheddine-Morocco 17h19'55'

3. Van Engelen Adne- Global Cycling Team (Ned) 17h20'22'

4. Teshome Hagos Meron- Bike Aid (Ger) 17h21'04'

5. Tybor Patrik- Dukla Banska Bystrica (Slo) 17h21'18'

6. Saber Lahcen- Morocco 17h21'42'

7. Kangangi Suleiman- Bike Aid (Ger) 17h21'51'

8. Valens Ndayisenga- Rwanda 17h22'03'

9. Jean-Paul René Ukiniwabo- Rwanda 17h22'04'

10. Jean-Claude Uwizeye - Rwanda 17h22'25'

