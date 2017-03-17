17 March 2017

Gambia: Bottrop Aspire to Retain Inter-School Athletics Crown

By Lamin Darboe

The 2016 national inter-school athletics champions Kinderdorf Bottrop Technical Senior Secondary are striving to retain the annual inter-school athletics championship title this weekend at the Independence Stadium in Bakau.

The Brikama-based school clinched last year's championship title in grand style following their eye-catching performance in the events at the country's biggest football arena.

Bottrop will stand firm to win all their events in order to boost their chances of retaining their last year's crown.

The Brikama-based school will face serious competition from household names such as Gambia High School, St Augustine's, Muslim and Nusrat for this year's inter-school athletics title.

