Gambia: Tujereng United Flop in WC Regional 3rd Division

Debutants Tujereng United are currently flopping in the 2016-2017 West Coast Regional third division league after their woeful performance in their debut appearance in the country's third tier.

The Tujereng-based outfit managed to snatch one point after their goalless draw with Tanji United in the all-Kombo South derby fixtures before losing Sifoe United, Universal Football Academy of Lamin and Sanyang United in their previous league matches.

Tujereng United are also occupying bottom-place in group A with a single point after a woeful start to the league campaign.

They will use the two-week break to put their house in order before the start of week-nine fixtures in which they will face Jabang Soccer boys, Gunjur United and Sanchaba Sulay Jobe Football Academy to stay in the league for another season despite their terrible start to the league.